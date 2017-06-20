Gordon Hayward to meet with Miami Heat on Saturday

Utah forward Gordon Hayward is expected to meet with the Heat and Boston Celtics after the start of free agency on Saturday, Yahoo! reported on Tuesday, adding that the Celtics are angling to get a commitment from Hayward before trading for Indiana's Paul George . If the Heat fails to land either Hayward or the Clippers ' Blake Griffin , Miami is expected to pivot back to James Johnson and Dion Waiters .

