Gilbert plans to meet with Griffin ab...

Gilbert plans to meet with Griffin about new contract, believes team...

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Norwalk Reflector

Cavaliers majority owner Dan Gilbert told cleveland.com he would meet with general manager David Griffin "in the next few days" to determine his future with the franchise after crafting a roster that's gone to three consecutive Finals and won it all in 2016. "I feel good about our talent, our personnel, coaching staff, everything," Gilbert said after the Cavs lost to the Golden State Warriors 129-120 in Game 5 Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Reflector.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Miami Heat Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Who is the greatest, LeBron James or Michael Jo... Jun 4 Bodily phart 4
News Skyforce Acquire Henry Walker Mar '17 SkyPhartx 2
News Tri-Rail hits passenger benchmark ... without g... (Feb '08) Feb '17 Phartocalypse 22
News Dwyane Wade's cousin shot dead while pushing he... (Aug '16) Jan '17 Phart Quietly 2
News Blagojevich is appealing his prison sentence ag... Jan '17 AttractionPharts 4
News Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy... (Nov '16) Jan '17 Dark Phart 2
News Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy... (Nov '16) Jan '17 Phart Loudly 3
See all Miami Heat Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Miami Heat Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,522 • Total comments across all topics: 281,755,251

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC