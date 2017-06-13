Gilbert plans to meet with Griffin about new contract, believes team...

Cavaliers majority owner Dan Gilbert told cleveland.com he would meet with general manager David Griffin "in the next few days" to determine his future with the franchise after crafting a roster that's gone to three consecutive Finals and won it all in 2016. "I feel good about our talent, our personnel, coaching staff, everything," Gilbert said after the Cavs lost to the Golden State Warriors 129-120 in Game 5 Monday.

