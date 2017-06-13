Gilbert plans to meet with Griffin about new contract, believes team...
Cavaliers majority owner Dan Gilbert told cleveland.com he would meet with general manager David Griffin "in the next few days" to determine his future with the franchise after crafting a roster that's gone to three consecutive Finals and won it all in 2016. "I feel good about our talent, our personnel, coaching staff, everything," Gilbert said after the Cavs lost to the Golden State Warriors 129-120 in Game 5 Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Reflector.
Add your comments below
Miami Heat Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who is the greatest, LeBron James or Michael Jo...
|Jun 4
|Bodily phart
|4
|Skyforce Acquire Henry Walker
|Mar '17
|SkyPhartx
|2
|Tri-Rail hits passenger benchmark ... without g... (Feb '08)
|Feb '17
|Phartocalypse
|22
|Dwyane Wade's cousin shot dead while pushing he... (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|Phart Quietly
|2
|Blagojevich is appealing his prison sentence ag...
|Jan '17
|AttractionPharts
|4
|Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy... (Nov '16)
|Jan '17
|Dark Phart
|2
|Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy... (Nov '16)
|Jan '17
|Phart Loudly
|3
Find what you want!
Search Miami Heat Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC