Former NBA player Sebastian Telfair a...

Former NBA player Sebastian Telfair arrested on gun, marijuana charges

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Muskego

Former NBA player Sebastian Telfair arrested on gun, marijuana charges Former first-round NBA pick Sebastian Telfair had several weapons in his vehicle when he was arrested. Check out this story on muskego-newberlinnow.com: https://usat.ly/2seyyEz USA TODAY Sports' Jeff Zillgitt and Sam Amick discuss what we can expect next after a wild Game 4 win by the Cavaliers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Muskego.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Miami Heat Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Who is the greatest, LeBron James or Michael Jo... Jun 4 Bodily phart 4
News Skyforce Acquire Henry Walker Mar '17 SkyPhartx 2
News Tri-Rail hits passenger benchmark ... without g... (Feb '08) Feb '17 Phartocalypse 22
News Dwyane Wade's cousin shot dead while pushing he... (Aug '16) Jan '17 Phart Quietly 2
News Blagojevich is appealing his prison sentence ag... Jan '17 AttractionPharts 4
News Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy... (Nov '16) Jan '17 Dark Phart 2
News Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy... (Nov '16) Jan '17 Phart Loudly 3
See all Miami Heat Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Miami Heat Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Microsoft
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,656 • Total comments across all topics: 281,717,262

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC