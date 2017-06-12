Durant's non-foul looms large in Warr...

Durant's non-foul looms large in Warriors' game-deciding run

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: White Lake Beacon

In a tightly called Game 5 of the NBA Finals, it was a no-call involving Kevin Durant that helped the Golden State Warriors pull away from the Cleveland Cavaliers. Durant picked up two fouls in the first quarter while the officiating crew tried to eliminate some of the physical play that was apparent in Game 4. Knowing Durant had to be careful, LeBron James drove to the rim and threw down a vicious dunk over the Warriors star that gave the Cavaliers a 41-33 lead with less than two minutes gone in the second quarter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at White Lake Beacon.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Miami Heat Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Who is the greatest, LeBron James or Michael Jo... Jun 4 Bodily phart 4
News Skyforce Acquire Henry Walker Mar '17 SkyPhartx 2
News Tri-Rail hits passenger benchmark ... without g... (Feb '08) Feb '17 Phartocalypse 22
News Dwyane Wade's cousin shot dead while pushing he... (Aug '16) Jan '17 Phart Quietly 2
News Blagojevich is appealing his prison sentence ag... Jan '17 AttractionPharts 4
News Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy... (Nov '16) Jan '17 Dark Phart 2
News Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy... (Nov '16) Jan '17 Phart Loudly 3
See all Miami Heat Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Miami Heat Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Iran
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,181 • Total comments across all topics: 281,728,870

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC