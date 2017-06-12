Durant's non-foul looms large in Warriors' game-deciding run

In a tightly called Game 5 of the NBA Finals, it was a no-call involving Kevin Durant that helped the Golden State Warriors pull away from the Cleveland Cavaliers. Durant picked up two fouls in the first quarter while the officiating crew tried to eliminate some of the physical play that was apparent in Game 4. Knowing Durant had to be careful, LeBron James drove to the rim and threw down a vicious dunk over the Warriors star that gave the Cavaliers a 41-33 lead with less than two minutes gone in the second quarter.

