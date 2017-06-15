Draymond Green, LeBron James trade ja...

Draymond Green, LeBron James trade jabs on social media

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Inside Bay Area

Draymond Green smokes a cigar as he makes his way along Broadway during the Golden State Warriors NBA championship parade and rally in downtown Oakland, Calif., on Thursday, June 15, 2017. The Warriors defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 129-120 at Oracle Arena on Monday to win their second NBA title in three years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Miami Heat Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The chatter about LeBron James leaving the Cavs... 3 hr ThePhartz 2
News Who is the greatest, LeBron James or Michael Jo... Jun 4 Bodily phart 4
News Skyforce Acquire Henry Walker Mar '17 SkyPhartx 2
News Tri-Rail hits passenger benchmark ... without g... (Feb '08) Feb '17 Phartocalypse 22
News Dwyane Wade's cousin shot dead while pushing he... (Aug '16) Jan '17 Phart Quietly 2
News Blagojevich is appealing his prison sentence ag... Jan '17 AttractionPharts 4
News Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy... (Nov '16) Jan '17 Dark Phart 2
See all Miami Heat Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Miami Heat Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
  1. China
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Syria
  4. Pakistan
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,099 • Total comments across all topics: 281,802,579

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC