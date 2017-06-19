Dirk Nowitzki to serve as a captain i...

Dirk Nowitzki to serve as a captain in NBA Africa Game

8 hrs ago Read more: The Galveston County Daily News

Dirk Nowitzki, the career scoring leader among international players, will be one of the captains for the NBA's Africa Game on Aug. 5. The league and the National Basketball Players Association announced Monday that the Dallas Mavericks star will be a co-captain of Team World along with Charlotte Hornets All-Star Kemba Walker. Team Africa will be captained by the Lakers' Luol Deng, who is from the South Sudan, and Atlanta's Thabo Sefolosha, whose father is from South Africa.

Read more at The Galveston County Daily News.

