Despite offensive strength, Warriors still excel on defense

In the up-and-down intensity of game five, with his team trying to win a championship against the most efficient offense in postseason history, Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr looked out on the floor and marveled at what he was watching. "The game has changed so much in terms of the spacing and the shooting," Kerr said afterward, "and you're looking out there and you're like, how are we going to stop anybody?" The skill level of NBA players is the best it's ever been.

