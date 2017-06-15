Despite offensive strength, Warriors ...

Despite offensive strength, Warriors still excel on defense

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: ABS-CBN News

In the up-and-down intensity of game five, with his team trying to win a championship against the most efficient offense in postseason history, Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr looked out on the floor and marveled at what he was watching. "The game has changed so much in terms of the spacing and the shooting," Kerr said afterward, "and you're looking out there and you're like, how are we going to stop anybody?" The skill level of NBA players is the best it's ever been.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABS-CBN News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Miami Heat Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Who is the greatest, LeBron James or Michael Jo... Jun 4 Bodily phart 4
News Skyforce Acquire Henry Walker Mar '17 SkyPhartx 2
News Tri-Rail hits passenger benchmark ... without g... (Feb '08) Feb '17 Phartocalypse 22
News Dwyane Wade's cousin shot dead while pushing he... (Aug '16) Jan '17 Phart Quietly 2
News Blagojevich is appealing his prison sentence ag... Jan '17 AttractionPharts 4
News Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy... (Nov '16) Jan '17 Dark Phart 2
News Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy... (Nov '16) Jan '17 Phart Loudly 3
See all Miami Heat Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Miami Heat Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Libya
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,780 • Total comments across all topics: 281,778,519

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC