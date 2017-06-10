DBB on 3: The NBA Finals
It's here. Finally. The historically charged rubber match . Not only does this have significance for both sides, as it should for any NBA Finals , it also seems ripe for helping foment discussions for any number of players' legacies: is LeBron James finally going to really, really be in discussion for challenging Michael Jordan for the GOAT? Is Kevin Durant 's decision going to be seen as a success, a failure or even if Golden State wins, an open question? Will any of the players not named LeBron or Steph Curry or Durant see fit to want to have a team not in the shadow of the guys I mentioned? I mean, there is a real chance that whether or not the Cavs or Golden State win the Kyrie Irvings, the Klay Thompsons, the Draymond Greens, the Kevin Love s or even the Tristan Thompsons will want to finally find themselves out out the shadows of the top dogs.
