Dallas Mavericks head coach, north country native Rick Carlisle teaches at SLU camp

10 hrs ago

Kids attending St. Lawrence University's basketball camp Monday received a one-hour clinic from Dallas Mavericks head coach Rick Carlisle, who demonstrated shooting tips. He began his talk by asking general questions about the group, finding out the ages ranged from nine to 18. He then asked various kids where they were from and joked with any kid who said they were from Heuvelton, pointing out they were Lisbon's big rival when he was a player.

