Dallas Mavericks head coach, north country native Rick Carlisle teaches at SLU camp
Kids attending St. Lawrence University's basketball camp Monday received a one-hour clinic from Dallas Mavericks head coach Rick Carlisle, who demonstrated shooting tips. He began his talk by asking general questions about the group, finding out the ages ranged from nine to 18. He then asked various kids where they were from and joked with any kid who said they were from Heuvelton, pointing out they were Lisbon's big rival when he was a player.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Miami Heat Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The chatter about LeBron James leaving the Cavs...
|Jun 16
|ThePhartz
|2
|Who is the greatest, LeBron James or Michael Jo...
|Jun 4
|Bodily phart
|4
|Skyforce Acquire Henry Walker
|Mar '17
|SkyPhartx
|2
|Tri-Rail hits passenger benchmark ... without g... (Feb '08)
|Feb '17
|Phartocalypse
|22
|Dwyane Wade's cousin shot dead while pushing he... (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|Phart Quietly
|2
|Blagojevich is appealing his prison sentence ag... (Dec '16)
|Jan '17
|AttractionPharts
|4
|Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy... (Nov '16)
|Jan '17
|Dark Phart
|2
Find what you want!
Search Miami Heat Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC