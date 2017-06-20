Chris Paul trade jolts Miami Heat, NB...

Chris Paul trade jolts Miami Heat, NBA into realities of offseason

Read more: South Florida Sun-Sentinel

In the wake of news that Chris Paul would be traded from the Los Angeles Clippers to the Houston Rockets for a package of players that includes former Heat prospect Patrick Beverley, talk at the Heat's facility moved beyond summer-league preparations. "It's definitely a wake-up call," guard Josh Richardson said, shortly after word came down of Paul bypassing free agency to instead join James Harden with the Rockets.

