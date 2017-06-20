Chris Paul trade jolts Miami Heat, NBA into realities of offseason
In the wake of news that Chris Paul would be traded from the Los Angeles Clippers to the Houston Rockets for a package of players that includes former Heat prospect Patrick Beverley, talk at the Heat's facility moved beyond summer-league preparations. "It's definitely a wake-up call," guard Josh Richardson said, shortly after word came down of Paul bypassing free agency to instead join James Harden with the Rockets.
