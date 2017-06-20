Bulls: No decision yet on Rondo's future with team
The Chicago Bulls are not ready to announce whether veteran point guard Rajon Rondo will be back for a second season Bulls: No decision yet on Rondo's future with team The Chicago Bulls are not ready to announce whether veteran point guard Rajon Rondo will be back for a second season Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2uewXwd CHICAGO - The Chicago Bulls are not ready to say whether veteran point guard Rajon Rondo will be back for a second season. Vice president of basketball operations John Paxson says that "is still to be determined."
