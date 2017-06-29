Bogut return: NBA vet's free agent comeback
SPECULATION that Andrew Bogut's NBA career might be over has been quashed, with the Australian big-man set to enter the NBA free agent market when it opens on Saturday. That's according to ESPN's Marc Stein , who reported Thursday that Bogut is two weeks from being cleared for full basketball activities, after already being cleared to resume running and jumping.
