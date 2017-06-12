Ben and Jerry's NBA Draft Analysis: W...

Ben and Jerry's NBA Draft Analysis: Who should the Lakers' take with the No. 28 pick?

It cannot be emphasized how beneficial the Lakers getting a third consecutive instance of good fortune in keeping their first rounder is to their overall rebuild, the possibility that acrimonious discussion over Lonzo Ball's bona fides may destroy this blog, all of Lakers media and everywhere else notwithstanding. Regardless, the pick offers clarity to the Lakers' asset portfolio for the next few years and - barring a big trade that seems increasingly unlikely - sets the stage for a high gear offense led by D'Angelo Russell and Ball going forward.

