Ben and Jerry's NBA Draft Analysis: Who should the Lakers' take with the No. 28 pick?
It cannot be emphasized how beneficial the Lakers getting a third consecutive instance of good fortune in keeping their first rounder is to their overall rebuild, the possibility that acrimonious discussion over Lonzo Ball's bona fides may destroy this blog, all of Lakers media and everywhere else notwithstanding. Regardless, the pick offers clarity to the Lakers' asset portfolio for the next few years and - barring a big trade that seems increasingly unlikely - sets the stage for a high gear offense led by D'Angelo Russell and Ball going forward.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Silver Screen and Roll.
Add your comments below
Miami Heat Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who is the greatest, LeBron James or Michael Jo...
|Jun 4
|Bodily phart
|4
|Skyforce Acquire Henry Walker
|Mar '17
|SkyPhartx
|2
|Tri-Rail hits passenger benchmark ... without g... (Feb '08)
|Feb '17
|Phartocalypse
|22
|Dwyane Wade's cousin shot dead while pushing he... (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|Phart Quietly
|2
|Blagojevich is appealing his prison sentence ag...
|Jan '17
|AttractionPharts
|4
|Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy... (Nov '16)
|Jan '17
|Dark Phart
|2
|Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy... (Nov '16)
|Jan '17
|Phart Loudly
|3
Find what you want!
Search Miami Heat Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC