Bam Adebayo, Okaro White to lead Miami Heat in Orlando and Las Vegas summer...

Heat assistant Chris Quinn will coach a roster that includes Okaro White, who played 35 games with Miami last season after being promoted from Sioux Falls of the developmental league, and first-round pick Bam Adebayo, taken 14th overall. They will be joined by eight players who were not among the 60 players taken in Thursday's draft and three others who went undrafted and have played overseas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.