Apologies demanded from Steve Harvey after Flint comment
A Michigan man who talked trash with Steve Harvey over the Cleveland Cavaliers' losing in the NBA finals says the comedian went too far when he made fun of Flint's lead-tainted drinking water during an exchange on his radio show. The city's mayor and a civil rights group feel the same way and are demanding an apology from the host of the syndicated The Steve Harvey Morning Show.
