$38 million cap space could yield Miami Heat up to 3 additional first-round draft picks in 2017
By using some of Miami Heat's projected $38 million cap space, Pat Riley could help the Portland Trail Blazers out of their cap space nightmare. By the way, Portland holds the 15th, 20th and 26th picks in this month's NBA draft.
