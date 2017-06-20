2017 Miami Heat Free Agency Primer: What you need to know about the Heat's salary cap situation
With free agency set to start at 12 a.m. on Saturday morning, here's a look at the Heat's salary cap situation. Using the updated salary cap projection of $99 million, Miami is expected to have about $35 million in cap space this summer once Chris Bosh's contract is removed from its books.
