Would you pay $495 for basketball sneakers from someone who isna t even in the NBA yet?

Former UCLA star Lonzo Ball, who is expected to be one of the top picks in June's NBA Draft, released his first signature shoe Thursday under the independent Big Baller Brand developed and created by his outspoken father Lavar. While it is not unusual for basketball players to have signature sneakers, Ball's ZO2: Prime by Lonzo Ball shoes cost a jaw-dropping $495.

