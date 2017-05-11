When it's all done, Miami Heat will interview/work out about 50 players

The Miami Heat interviewed 15 players the last two days and will speak to another five on Friday at the NBA Combine in Chicago. The interviews - conducted by Heat officials including President Pat Riley, GM Andy Elisburg, coach Erik Spoelstra, vice president of player personnel Chet Kammerer and director of basketball development Shane Battier - help the team vet any player they have a remote chance to acquiring.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.