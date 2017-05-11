When it's all done, Miami Heat will i...

When it's all done, Miami Heat will interview/work out about 50 players

17 hrs ago Read more: Palm Beach Post

The Miami Heat interviewed 15 players the last two days and will speak to another five on Friday at the NBA Combine in Chicago. The interviews - conducted by Heat officials including President Pat Riley, GM Andy Elisburg, coach Erik Spoelstra, vice president of player personnel Chet Kammerer and director of basketball development Shane Battier - help the team vet any player they have a remote chance to acquiring.

