What are the Miami Heat's chances of re-signing Willie Reed?
How much will Willie Reed command on the free agent market, and will that price by too rich for the Miami Heat? After signing with the Miami Heat last year, Willie Reed is expected to bypass his $1.6 million player option and enter free agency this summer, according to the Palm Beach Post's Anthony Chiang , where he'll find a more lucrative contract. In one season with the Heat, Reed averaged 5.3 points and 4.3 rebounds in 14.5 minutes per game.
Start the conversation, or Read more at All U Can Heat.
Add your comments below
Miami Heat Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Skyforce Acquire Henry Walker
|Mar '17
|SkyPhartx
|2
|Tri-Rail hits passenger benchmark ... without g... (Feb '08)
|Feb '17
|Phartocalypse
|22
|Dwyane Wade's cousin shot dead while pushing he... (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|Phart Quietly
|2
|Blagojevich is appealing his prison sentence ag...
|Jan '17
|AttractionPharts
|4
|Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy...
|Jan '17
|Dark Phart
|2
|Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy...
|Jan '17
|Phart Loudly
|3
|Trump stirs controversy with tweet about fatal ... (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|Trump Pharts
|2
Find what you want!
Search Miami Heat Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC