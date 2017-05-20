Ujiri: Raptors need a 'culture reset' after being swept out of playoffs

Team president Masai Ujiri says the Toronto Raptors need a "culture reset" after a post-season that ended in a second-round sweep at the hands of LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers. Speaking to reporters a day after the Raptors cleaned out their lockers, Ujiri said Toronto looked "a little wide-eyed" against the defending champion Cavaliers.

