Tristan Thompson 'treats every shot like a miss,' helping...

Tristan Thompson began to fade down the stretch, as he recorded three double-digit rebounding games in the final 16. But in the first eight playoff contests Thompson has once again become a menace, both on the defensive end and on the boards -- two areas where the Cavs have improved significantly after an up-and-down season. "He treats every shot like a miss," Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue said Wednesday afternoon, as the team gathered for practice while awaiting a conference finals opponent.

