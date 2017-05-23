Tim Kawakami: With 12-0 record, Warri...

Tim Kawakami: With 12-0 record, Warriors set stage for perfect finish

Read more: Monterey County Herald

SAN ANTONIO >> This is the perfect set-up, the perfect record, the perfect storyline on the way to potentially perfectly redemptive NBA Finals. Yes, with three rounds complete, the Warriors are still perfect in the 2017 playoffs: 12-0 after their Game 4 closeout of San Antonio on Monday, Western Conference champions, and towering over all rivals.

Chicago, IL

