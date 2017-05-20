The Rubber Match: Same as it ever was

Call me crazy, but I'm starting to think the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers might just end up back in the Finals for the third year running, in one of the least-suspenseful outcomes to an NBA season in years. Barring a miracle, these NBA playoffs felt fairly meaningless until the predestined Finals begin, ushering in history and drama galore in a trilogy worthy of Star Wars, Indiana Jones, the Dark Knight, and Red, White, and Blue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Stiffs.