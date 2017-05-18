Sweep seems imminent with Celts' Thomas out

LeBron James wrapped up his postgame news conference, popped a toothpick in his mouth and pushed back from the podium as if he had just completed a satisfying meal. Breaking records and Boston hearts, the defending NBA champions continued an unblemished romp through these playoffs - and on course to clash again with Golden State in the Finals - on Friday night with a 130-86 win that was so thoroughly dominating that James sat out the final quarter.

