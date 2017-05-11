Several prospects in Miami Heat radar at NBA Combine

It wasn't quite the Wonderlic, but Kansas State's Wesley Iwundu received a question from Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra at the NBA Combine that he's sure he will not hear from any other team. "If I roll the ball under the table, who would get it you or Rodney McGruder?" Spoelstra asked the 6-foot-7 wingman who counts the Heat forward - and former Wildcat - as a "good friend.

