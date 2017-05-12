Rumor: Miami Heat not expected to pursue Carmelo Anthony
Carmelo Anthony might be available in a trade, but his salary is too rich for Pat Riley and the Miami Heat. Carmelo Anthony isn't the whale Miami Heat president Pat Riley is fishing for, according to the Miami Herald's Barry Jackson.
