Rockets' Patrick Beverley learns of grandfather's death before Game 4

Rockets' Patrick Beverley learns of grandfather's death before Game 4 Patrick Beverley is second NBA player to lose somebody close to them during playoffs. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2pUJ6Yh Just hours before his Houston Rockets were set to face the San Antonio Spurs in Game 4 of the Western Conference Semifinals, the 28-year-old point guard learned that his grandfather had passed away.

