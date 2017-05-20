Report: Dwyane Wade open to returning to Miami Heat at some point in his career
Doors never close in the NBA, as we learned when the jersey-burning fans of Cleveland welcomed back their savior LeBron James with open arms after a four-year diversion to South Beach. Miami's chosen son, Dwyane Wade , shocked the NBA world when he chose to leave the city where he spent the first 13 seasons of his NBA career to sign with his hometown Chicago Bulls last summer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Sports.
Add your comments below
Miami Heat Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Skyforce Acquire Henry Walker
|Mar '17
|SkyPhartx
|2
|Tri-Rail hits passenger benchmark ... without g... (Feb '08)
|Feb '17
|Phartocalypse
|22
|Dwyane Wade's cousin shot dead while pushing he... (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|Phart Quietly
|2
|Blagojevich is appealing his prison sentence ag...
|Jan '17
|AttractionPharts
|4
|Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy... (Nov '16)
|Jan '17
|Dark Phart
|2
|Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy... (Nov '16)
|Jan '17
|Phart Loudly
|3
|Trump stirs controversy with tweet about fatal ... (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|Trump Pharts
|2
Find what you want!
Search Miami Heat Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC