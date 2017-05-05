Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry, who sustained a sprained ankle, is a game-decision for Game 3 between Toronto and Cleveland in their Eastern Conference finals series. Raptors guard Kyle Lowry a game-time decision against Cavaliers Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry, who sustained a sprained ankle, is a game-decision for Game 3 between Toronto and Cleveland in their Eastern Conference finals series.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mequon.