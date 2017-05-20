Raptors can't get caught watching Cavs' stars in Game 2 read comments

Toronto Raptors' DeMar DeRozan drives around Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James and Kevin Love during the second half of Game 1. A day after the Raptors were thrashed by Cleveland in the opening game of the Eastern Conference semifinals, the coach's message to his team Tuesday was simple: the Cavs are human. "They're a good team, we know that.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.