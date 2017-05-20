Parents of Kamloops' own NBA superstar Kelly Olynyk prepare for his showdown with LeBron James

Kamloops-raised Boston Celtics forward Kelly Olynyk, left, is taking on LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA's Eastern Conference final. When Boston Celtics forward Kelly Olynyk scored a career-high 26 points to help his team oust the Washington Wizards in the do-or-die semifinal Game 7, his parents Arlene and Ken were "literally screaming" at their television set in their Kamloops home.

