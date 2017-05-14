North Carolina's Kennedy Meeks still looks up to boyhood buddy, Miami Heat center Hassan Whiteside
North Carolina forward Kennedy Meeks has been looking up to Miami Heat center Hassan Whiteside since he was 15. a figuratively and literally. Meeks met Whiteside while playing AAU basketball in Charlotte and the two have become close enough that they spoke on the phone before Meeks traveled to Chicago for last week's NBA Draft Combine.
