NBAWarriors, Cavaliers remain on collision course

They're in different time zones and work on opposite days and haven't shared the same court - yet - in the Playoffs but everyone can clearly see the Warriors and Cavaliers are currently locked in a contest against each other. Last year's NBA Finalists are on a collision course to meet again in June because they're a combined 14-0 this postseason and in position to sweep through the conference semis.

