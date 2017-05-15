Nba 26 mins ago 11:44 a.m.AP source: Cleveland Cavaliers to wear Akron's Goodyear logo on jerseysa

A person familiar with the contract says the NBA champion Cavaliers will wear Goodyear's wing-foot logo on their jerseys starting next season. The team will announce a multi-year sponsorship deal with the Akron-based tire manufacturer, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the Cavs and Goodyear are not disclosing any details in advance of a Monday news conference.

