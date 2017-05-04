Miami Heat's Shane Battier surprises high school students with college scholarships
On Thursday, Shane and his wife Heidi surprised 21 Miami Central High School students with four-year college scholarships. It marks the first class of students in the Battier Take Charge Foundation's new GUIDE program.
