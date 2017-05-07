Miami Heat's Erik Spoelstra named NBCA co-coach of the year
The Miami Heat's Erik Spoelstra was recognized by his peers by sharing the National Basketball Coaches Association Coach of the Year award. Spoelstra and Houston's Mike D'Antoni were named co-recipients of the inaugural Michael H. Goldberg NBCA Coach of the Year Award on Sunday.
Read more at Palm Beach Post.
