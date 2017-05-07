Miami Heat's Erik Spoelstra named NBC...

Miami Heat's Erik Spoelstra named NBCA co-coach of the year

14 hrs ago Read more: Palm Beach Post

The Miami Heat's Erik Spoelstra was recognized by his peers by sharing the National Basketball Coaches Association Coach of the Year award. Spoelstra and Houston's Mike D'Antoni were named co-recipients of the inaugural Michael H. Goldberg NBCA Coach of the Year Award on Sunday.

