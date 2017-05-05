Miami Heat guard Dion Waiters receiving little love in free agent rankings
Waiters, 25, came to the Heat with a reputation for being a selfish, moody player his first six seasons in the league, more concerned about his stat line. But by the end he was being praised by teammates, coaches and executives as a player who, not only worked hard off the court to get himself in world-class shape but was solid defensively and became the consummate teammate and a primary reason Miami recovered from an 11-30 start to finish .500.
