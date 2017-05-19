Miami Heat captain Udonis Haslem hono...

Miami Heat captain Udonis Haslem honored at Black Enterprise Entrepreneurs summitt

Read more: Palm Beach Post

Haslem, who has spent his entire 14-year NBA career with the Heat, and his business partner Ramona Hall own a Starbucks and Einstein Bros. Bagels on the campus of Jackson Memorial Hospital with additional locations set to open in MiamiCentral Station this year.

