LeBron, Cavs create history in NBA destruction

LEBRON James scored 30 points, Kevin Love had 21 points and 12 rebounds, and the Cleveland Cavaliers steamrolled the Boston Celtics 130-86 on Saturday to take a 2-0 lead in the Eastern Conference Finals and tie an NBA record with their 13th straight playoff victory. Cleveland led by 14 points after one quarter, by 41 at the half and by 46 after three quarters.

