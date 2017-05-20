Lamar Odom joins lineup of ex-Heat players looking to sell Pinecrest mansions

Lamar Odom, former Miami Heat star and ex-husband of Khloe Kardashian, has listed his Pinecrest home for sale at $5.2 million. Lamar Odom, former Miami Heat star and ex-husband of Khloe Kardashian, has listed his Pinecrest home for sale at $5.2 million.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.