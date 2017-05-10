Kansas State AD Gene Taylor criticized in Iowa audit
Well, it wouldn't be K-State if something didn't happen to make your head bounce off your desk of its own volition. Ryan J. Foley of the Associated Press, via the Washington Post, reports that a recent audit of the Iowa athletic department is wholly embarrassing for the Hawkeyes, and not because of the memetic contract extensions handed to Kirk Ferentz.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bring On The Cats.
Add your comments below
Miami Heat Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Skyforce Acquire Henry Walker
|Mar '17
|SkyPhartx
|2
|Tri-Rail hits passenger benchmark ... without g... (Feb '08)
|Feb '17
|Phartocalypse
|22
|Dwyane Wade's cousin shot dead while pushing he... (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|Phart Quietly
|2
|Blagojevich is appealing his prison sentence ag...
|Jan '17
|AttractionPharts
|4
|Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy... (Nov '16)
|Jan '17
|Dark Phart
|2
|Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy... (Nov '16)
|Jan '17
|Phart Loudly
|3
|Trump stirs controversy with tweet about fatal ... (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|Trump Pharts
|2
Find what you want!
Search Miami Heat Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC