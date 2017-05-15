Is the Miami Heat due some lottery lu...

Is the Miami Heat due some lottery luck? History might suggest so

Read more: The Miami Herald

Here's a stat that might drive home the point about just how good the Miami Heat has been over its first 29 seasons as a franchise: Tuesday night's NBA Draft Lottery is only the 10th time the Heat has participated in the festivities and only the fifth since Pat Riley moved from the Big Apple to South Beach back in 1995. Riley hasn't needed much lottery luck to be successful.

