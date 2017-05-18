Injury forces Ducks' Cheserek to hang...

Injury forces Ducks' Cheserek to hang it up as collegian; Cavaliers' James wins NBA citizenship a...

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Portland Tribune

The U of O on Sunday announced the decision to leave Cheserek, a 17-time NCAA champion, on the sidelines for the NCAA West regional May 25-27 at Austin, Texas. Oregon coach Robert Johnson, in a statement, called it a "minor injury" that could get worse if Cheserek, a senior from Newark, New Jersey, attempted to run in the regional.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Portland Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Miami Heat Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Skyforce Acquire Henry Walker Mar '17 SkyPhartx 2
News Tri-Rail hits passenger benchmark ... without g... (Feb '08) Feb '17 Phartocalypse 22
News Dwyane Wade's cousin shot dead while pushing he... (Aug '16) Jan '17 Phart Quietly 2
News Blagojevich is appealing his prison sentence ag... Jan '17 AttractionPharts 4
News Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy... (Nov '16) Jan '17 Dark Phart 2
News Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy... (Nov '16) Jan '17 Phart Loudly 3
News Trump stirs controversy with tweet about fatal ... (Aug '16) Jan '17 Trump Pharts 2
See all Miami Heat Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Miami Heat Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Syria
  5. Egypt
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Microsoft
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,177 • Total comments across all topics: 281,195,973

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC