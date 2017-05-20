In NBA Playoffs, Manu Ginobili and Ja...

In NBA Playoffs, Manu Ginobili and James Harden both belie meaningless regular-season numbers

San Antonio's Manu Ginobili blocks Houston's James Harden 3-point shot attempt in final seconds of overtime in Spurs' 110-107 Game 5 win in second-round NBA Playoffs series last night in San Antonio. I've been hearing all spring about the "new James Harden" we were about to see flourish in the NBA Playoffs.

