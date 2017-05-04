In aftermath of Wade/Bosh, Heat makes...

In aftermath of Wade/Bosh, Heat makes case to free agents

Remember when some pundits wondered whether the Heat's messy breakup with Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh would hurt the organization in free agency in the future? a The organization has mended its relationship with Bosh in recent weeks, with direct contact between Bosh and the top of the organization, in advance of his impending release and removal of his salary from Miami's cap. What's more, Wade has never bashed the Heat publicly and is open to considering a return at some point in his career, according to an associate.

