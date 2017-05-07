Guard Wayne Ellington's future in Mia...

Guard Wayne Ellington's future in Miami is up to the Heat: - This is the place I want to be'

16 hrs ago

When Wayne Ellington signed with the Miami Heat last summer he was joining his seventh team in his eighth season in the NBA, and his sixth in the last five years. But after averaging a career-high 10.5 points and shattering his personal-best with 149 threes, Ellington hopes he's found a home.

