Former Heat cult hero Chris - Birdman' Andersen looking to take flight out of Miami
Chris 'Birdman' Andersen, one of the more colorful characters ever to wear a Miami Heat uniform, is cutting his ties to South Florida. Andersen, who last played for the Heat in February of 2016, has put his Pinecrest home up for sale, hoping to double his money.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.
Add your comments below
Miami Heat Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Skyforce Acquire Henry Walker
|Mar '17
|SkyPhartx
|2
|Tri-Rail hits passenger benchmark ... without g... (Feb '08)
|Feb '17
|Phartocalypse
|22
|Dwyane Wade's cousin shot dead while pushing he... (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|Phart Quietly
|2
|Blagojevich is appealing his prison sentence ag...
|Jan '17
|AttractionPharts
|4
|Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy...
|Jan '17
|Dark Phart
|2
|Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy...
|Jan '17
|Phart Loudly
|3
|Trump stirs controversy with tweet about fatal ... (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|Trump Pharts
|2
Find what you want!
Search Miami Heat Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC