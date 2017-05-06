Former Heat cult hero Chris - Birdman...

Former Heat cult hero Chris - Birdman' Andersen looking to take flight out of Miami

14 hrs ago Read more: Palm Beach Post

Chris 'Birdman' Andersen, one of the more colorful characters ever to wear a Miami Heat uniform, is cutting his ties to South Florida. Andersen, who last played for the Heat in February of 2016, has put his Pinecrest home up for sale, hoping to double his money.

