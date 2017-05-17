Five companies that would be a fit fo...

Five companies that would be a fit for the Miami Heat to wear their patch on their uniforms

1 hr ago

What company's logo will be displayed on the Miami Heat's uniform next season? The NBA is allowing teams to wear corporate logos on their uniforms next season and few team already a few have lined up multimillion deals. The latest is the Cavaliers, who signed a deal with Goodyear to wear a patch with the company's wingfoot logo.

Miami Heat Discussions

News Skyforce Acquire Henry Walker Mar '17 SkyPhartx 2
News Tri-Rail hits passenger benchmark ... without g... (Feb '08) Feb '17 Phartocalypse 22
News Dwyane Wade's cousin shot dead while pushing he... (Aug '16) Jan '17 Phart Quietly 2
News Blagojevich is appealing his prison sentence ag... Jan '17 AttractionPharts 4
News Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy... (Nov '16) Jan '17 Dark Phart 2
News Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy... (Nov '16) Jan '17 Phart Loudly 3
News Trump stirs controversy with tweet about fatal ... (Aug '16) Jan '17 Trump Pharts 2
Chicago, IL

