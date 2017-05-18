'Empire' Ratings Steady, NBA Playoffs Strong Again, 'Downward Dog' Debuts OK

On a night that saw the penultimate episodes of Season 3 of Empire and Season 5 of Arrow , plus finales for Designated Survivor the now canned Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders and Blindspot , the Boston Celtics may have felt their NBA Playoffs hopes heading towards a conclusion too. Confidently beaten 117-104 by reigning champs and sweep seeking the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals, the Celtics can at least take solace in the fact that TNT scored a strong 4.7 rating in metered markets from the matchup.

